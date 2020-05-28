'The Lord Of The Rings' Cast Gives Us One Reunion To Rule Them All

Actor Josh Gad has been bringing together various iconic casts in his quarantine show “Reunited Apart,” including the former stars of “The Goonies” and “Back to the Future.” But now he’s delivering the one reunion to rule them all.

On his Sunday episode, Gad is gathering the original Fellowship, the cast of “Lord of the Rings.” A teaser for the episode shows the Hobbits themselves, actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, getting together and Zoom-calling in from their respective Hobbit holes.

Perhaps just to ensure the Hobbits are safe and not being taken to Isengard again, Legolas himself, aka Orlando Bloom, even makes an appearance. Then, the most magical moment from the teaser comes when Sir Ian McKellen reprises Gandalf and recreates an iconic scene.