With just over two weeks to go until the new series of The Crown, Netflix has unveiled a new trailer showing more of what fans can expect from season four.

And while past clips from the upcoming series have focussed more on the existing cast and newcomer Emma Corrin, this latest teaser puts Gillian Anderson in the spotlight.

The former X Files star is joining the regal Netflix drama as former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and the new trailer sees her going toe-to-toe with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix Gillian Anderson and Olivia Colman in The Crown

“My goal is to change this country from being dependent to self-reliant and I think in that I am succeeding,” Gillian is heard declaring, interspersed with footage from the new series.

“Joblessness, recession, crises,” the Queen then responds, adding: “It’s a dangerous game to make enemies left, right and centre.”

“What if one is comfortable with having enemies?” Thatcher then questions.

The new teaser also shows Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip lamenting that Britain has “two women running the shop”, as well as new footage of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Alongside already-teased clips of Diana on her wedding day, fans get a glimpse of her first meeting with Prince Charles, as well as footage of her dancing in one of the royal palaces.

Netflix Princess Diana falls to the floor after wildly dancing in a new trailer for The Crown

Speaking to HuffPost UK earlier this month, Emma hinted that Diana’s love of dance was something that would be explored on the show, while co-star Josh O’Connor said he was keen for the show to portray both sides of their marriage.

The fourth series of The Crown arrives on Netflix on Sunday 15 November.