Netflix has unveiled the first publicity photos of The Crown newcomers Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin in character as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana ahead of the fourth series.

Last month, a trailer for season four of the royal Netflix drama offered a brief glimpse at the long-awaited new arrivals, including a shot of the Princess Diana actor in her wedding dress.

On Tuesday afternoon, the streaming service’s official Twitter page unveiled new shots from the upcoming series, including Gillian in character outside 10 Downing Street, and Emma walking a red carpet with her on-screen husband, Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles.

“It’s time,” they said. “Here’s your first look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown.”

It’s time. Here’s your first look at @GillianA as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of @TheCrownNetflix. pic.twitter.com/3eg121ugPJ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2020

Other new photos also show Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, who play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The upcoming fourth series will be Olivia’s second in the lead role of the Queen, with production on the new episodes wrapping shortly before the UK went into lockdown earlier this year.

And a few more, because we’re nice like that. Season 4 comes to Netflix on 15 November. 👑 pic.twitter.com/MRH0x4jcKN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki will be playing Princess Margaret and Princess Diana, although it’s yet to be confirmed who will be appearing opposite her as Prince Charles.