Imelda Staunton Shares 'Extra Challenge' Of Playing Queen Elizabeth In The Crown

Imelda is set to portray the Queen in the forthcoming fifth and sixth series of the hit royal drama when it returns to Netflix in 2022.

Speaking about taking over the role in an interview on Monday’s edition of Woman’s Hour, Imelda explained: “I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with.

“With Claire Foy, [her version of Queen Elizabeth II] was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘she doesn’t do that,’ ‘she’s not like that’. And that’s my personal bête noire for me to deal with.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Imelda Staunton

Imelda also weighed in on the ongoing row about whether The Crown should be made to include a disclaimer telling viewers the show is only loosely based on real events.

“I think that is up to producers and directors,” she said. “[The Crown] isn’t verbatim; it isn’t taken from diaries. You’ve got to use your imagination, and I’d like to allow the audience a bit of intelligence.

“You can’t know that’s what Margaret and Elizabeth were talking about.”

Sophie Mutevelian Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Production on the fifth series of The Crown is still a long way off getting started, but it’s already been confirmed that Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville have been cast as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, succeeding Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham-Carter, respectively.

The first four series of The Crown are now available to stream on Netflix.