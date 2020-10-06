The Crown Shares First Glimpse Of Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress And It's Just As Impressive As The Original

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The Crown has offered fans a a first glimpse of Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales in her iconic wedding dress.

An image released by Netflix shows the actor wearing a new version of the gown, which was based on the original design by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The post on the show’s official Twitter account said: “A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress.

“Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.”

The original dress was famous for featuring a 25ft train, although the angle of the picture does not allow us a peek at its recreation.

Emma, whose previous credits include Misbehaviour and Grantchester, will portray Diana during the early part of her relationship with Charles – played by Josh O’Connor – in the upcoming fourth series of the Netflix drama.

Shutterstock Princess Diana and Prince Charles married in July 1981

Shutterstock Diana's dress had a 25ft train

Last week, Netflix gave fans the first proper look at Emma in character, as well as the first pictures of Gillian Anderson as former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

It’s time. Here’s your first look at @GillianA as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of @TheCrownNetflix. pic.twitter.com/3eg121ugPJ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2020

The upcoming fourth series will be Olivia Colman’s second in the lead role of the Queen, with production on the new episodes wrapping shortly before the UK went into lockdown earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki will be playing Princess Margaret and Princess Diana, although it’s yet to be confirmed who will be appearing opposite her as Prince Charles.