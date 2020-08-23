Who needs a Batmobile when you’ve got a Death Cab for Cutie?

The first footage of director Matt Reeves’ The Batman premiered at the DC Fandome online event Saturday, revealing actor Robert Pattinson’s transformation from Twilight vampire to ... a bat man.

See it here:

And while the internet may have a lot of feelings about it, it’s doubtful anyone has more feelings than Pattinson’s very emo-looking Bruce Wayne.

If you're excited about these, wait till you see what we have for you in #TheBatman panel at #DCFanDome starting at 5:30 PST. pic.twitter.com/hzSm4zV7i0 — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 22, 2020

Early reactions to photos of Robert’s Batman online had fans drawing comparisons to Tobey Maguire’s infamous “evil” Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3 and My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

Who wore it better - Pattinson in The Batman or Maguire in Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/tPpm4zz4Q8 — JR Ward🦖 (@AnnoyedRaptor) August 22, 2020

In the teaser, Robert also says lines such as, “I’m vengeance,” which is definitely something you shouted at your parents when they told you to turn down the Dashboard Confessional.

Though this isn’t an origin story for Batman, the movie will apparently explore the early days of the villains.