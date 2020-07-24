The Bachelor Australia 2020 Premiere Air Date Announced

Fans of ‘The Bachelor Australia’ have less than a month to wait until the popular dating show returns to screens.

Channel 10 announced on Friday that former ‘Survivor’ star Locky Gilbert’s season will premiere on Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Four female contestants have been introduced so far: 23-year-old Queenslander Rosemary, 26-year-old foodie Steph, 25-year-old lifestyle influencer Bella and 30-year-old nurse Irene.

The format of the show will be different this year, with initial face-to-face single and group dates followed by some online video dates that were filmed later due to coronavirus restrictions.

In April, it was announced that the show’s production been brought to a halt.

Channel 10 confirmed at the time that the network and Warner Bros. decided it was “no longer practical” to continue filming the show in Sydney, despite “employing extra precautions on set for some time.”

Production will resume “when it is safe to do so,” the network said in an official statement to HuffPost Australia.

“While this decision is disappointing, we remain committed to keeping our audiences entertained and connected in these challenging times,” the statement read.

In the meantime, viewers of the popular franchise have been tuning in to spin-off ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ which premiered last week.