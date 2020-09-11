Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The drama on this season of ‘The Bachelor Australia’ has been second to none, and last night’s episode focused on Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovksa’s friendship falling apart.

As expected, social media had many thoughts about Bella’s claims that Irena “fabricated” details about her lockdown conversations with Locky Gilbert.

The internet can be a ruthless place, and it appears Bella has now changed her Instagram settings following a wave of backlash.

The 25-year-old’s Instagram comments are now limited, and she hasn’t shared a new post on her grid since Monday.

Channel 10 The Bachelor Australia's Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovksa

Instagram/bellavarelis 'The Bachelor Australia's Bella Varelis has limited comments on her Instagram account

However, she did share an Instagram story on Thursday showing her turning on some fairy lights for her lockdown Zoom calls with Locky.

“When in doubt... add more fairy lights @thebachelorau,” she wrote.

Last night’s episode of the reality show took a dramatic turn when the contestants returned to the mansion after filming in lockdown for several months.

Irena, 31, asked Bella for a chat to smooth things over, but Bella maintained she took issue with Irena telling her during lockdown that Locky had been calling her, but Locky had said he called her only after she texted first.

“Irena, I don’t trust you anymore. I’m sorry,” said Bella.

“I’m fucking over your bullshit, to be honest,” she continued as she walked away. “You’re a manipulative little bitch.”

Is this the end of Bella and Irena's friendship? 😓 #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/OvzI9ifj2N — The Bachelor Australia 🌹 (@TheBachelorAU) September 10, 2020

When your bestie steals one of your chicken nuggets 🐔 #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/dWhCHtKCUx — The Bachelor Australia 🌹 (@TheBachelorAU) September 10, 2020