After stage two coronavirus restrictions have been enforced in Australia, production of The Bachelor starring Survivor’s Locklan ‘Locky’ Gilbert has been brought to a halt.

Channel 10 confirmed on Thursday that the network and Warner Bros. decided it is “no longer practical” to continue filming the show in Sydney, despite “employing extra precautions on set for some time”.

Production will resume “when it is safe to do so”, said the network in an official statement to HuffPost Australia.

“While this decision is disappointing, we remain committed to keeping our audiences entertained and connected in these challenging times.”

Channel 10 has recently been airing promos for spin-off series Bachelor In Paradise which was filmed last year, as well as the new-look MasterChef Australia with a different panel of judges.

The news comes after the US season of The Bachelorette postponed production earlier this month.