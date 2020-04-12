This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
No Two Women

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (April 4-10)

"Joining Houseparty just taught me a valuable lesson about deleting old contacts."

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or less.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below. Then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

