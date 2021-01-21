Republican Senator Ted Cruz is already bashing President Joe Biden , slamming his decision to reenter the Paris Agreement, a multinational pact on climate change.
Cruz recycled a line that former President Donald Trump had used, tweeting:
But there are two problems with Cruz’s message.
First, the deal isn’t about protecting the citizens of Paris. It’s named that because the international agreement was adopted by most nations of the world at a meeting in the French city.
And second, Cruz himself made it clear he had no interest in the views of Pittsburgh earlier this month, when he was part of a failed attempt to reject Pennsylvania’s election results on behalf of Trump.
In addition to voting against the certification of the state’s electoral count, he also tried to get the Supreme Court to toss the state’s vote.
Twitter users pointed all this out to Cruz, but he responded only to a tweet from actor Seth Rogen telling him to fuck off, ignoring messages pointing out his hypocrisy, such as these: