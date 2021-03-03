Chris Hayes Mocks Ted Cruz For Showing Up To Hearing 'In A Hot Dog Suit'

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes found just the right meme for Senator Ted Cruz after his performance at Tuesday’s hearings on the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Cruz was among those who egged on the mob by helping to spread lies about the presidential election, but at the hearings, he acted as if he had nothing to do with it.

That, Hayes said, reminded him of the guy in the hot dog suit from the Netflix show “I Think You Should Leave.”

In the skit, a hot dog car crashes into a store. When the dust settles, the driver is gone and the people inside wonder who did it ― only to find a guy in a hot dog suit has appeared among them, acting just as angry.

“Yeah, c’mon, whoever did this just confess,” the hot dog man yells. “We promise we won’t be mad!”

Cruz was much like the guy in the hot dog suit, clearly responsible but pretending to demand answers just like everyone else.

“There is significant evidence that the January 6 attack on the Capitol was premeditated, planned and coordinated,” Cruz declared during the hearing, adding later: “The riot on Jan. 6 didn’t come out of nowhere.”

Hayes agreed.

“No, no, senator, it didn’t come out of nowhere,” he said. “We’re all trying to figure out who did this.”

Hayes added:

“It came from the encouragement and incitement of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz himself, among others, who spread the big election lie that the election was stolen, and then set Jan. 6 as the big day of the challenge, and then basically showed up to today’s hearing in a hot dog suit asking Christopher Wray how it all happened.”

See Hayes’s full segment above.

Here’s the original hot dog sketch for comparison: