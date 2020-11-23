Senator Ted Cruz took a stab at forecasting the presidential election in July, and ended up wrong on so many levels, people noticed on Twitter Monday.

In the clip reposted Sunday, the Texas Republican said he didn’t think President-elect Joe Biden would win, but if he did, “I’ll guarantee you the week after the election suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors will say everything’s magically better. Go back to work. Go back to school. Suddenly the problems are solved.”

Twitter reminded Cruz that nothing is better ― coronavirus is surging almost everywhere in the country and has now infected more than 12.3 million in the U.S. and killed at least 256,000. Democratic and Republican governors alike are instituting tighter COVID-19 safety restrictions repeatedly dismissed by lame-duck President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Biden won the election, and Trump is trying to make Democracy magically disappear by baselessly claiming victory was stolen from him.

A soothsayer you aren’t, Ted.

Well, Ted, I want to see you eat some crow!!!!! Will you do that for us???? — Jeri Mallory (@MalloryJeri) November 23, 2020

With people dying from COVID at record numbers, I sincerely hope Texas voters note his response to this crisis because this is pathetic. — Dave (@opusworks) November 23, 2020

Well, that aged well..... — Adrian Galli (@adriangalli) November 23, 2020

That’s a lot of refined bullpucky! pic.twitter.com/mkiHqwROXQ — egopotato (@cyberpygmy) November 23, 2020

Mr. Know It All—Wrong — Martin Moran (@MartinM62215014) November 23, 2020

@tedcruz knows a lot about what’s wrong and cynical — That Fuzzy Bastard (@thefuzzybastard) November 23, 2020