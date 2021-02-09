Ted Cruz Swipes At 'Team Biden,' But 'Team Cruz' Gets Totally Dunked Instead

Senator Ted Cruz, who enabled President Donald Trump and the insidious lies that led to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, complained Monday that President Joe Biden’s team is “soft on China.”

“Team Cruz” promptly began trending on Twitter as his critics noted some of the things the Texas Republican is soft on: domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, racists and conspiracy theorists, to name a few. He’s also remarkably lenient on Trump, who publicly called Cruz’s wife ugly during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cruz and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley led the charge in bolstering Trump’s fiction about a stolen election and in objecting to Congress’ certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory. The two senators continued to do so even after the certification process was interrupted by a violent mob with a similar objective.

Team Cruz is just soft unless you mock him, his father and his wife, then he rises to action and helps overthrow a free and fair Presidential election. https://t.co/BLMZZ8Vg6G — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 8, 2021

Team Cruz is soft on vile, traitorous predators who humiliate his wife, incite violent terrorism, and try to have members of Congress killed. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 8, 2021

Team Cruz voted to disenfranchise Pennsylvanians like myself in order to suck up to the supporters of a former social media influencer who called his wife ugly — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 8, 2021

Team Cruz is an insurrectionist. https://t.co/WNHxbJKIDE — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 8, 2021

Team Cruz is soft. https://t.co/pgplbbC04J — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 9, 2021

I hear Team Cruz is trending just in time to show off my new sticker pic.twitter.com/W7bpVHnrMU — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) February 9, 2021

Hey team Cruz, it wasn't China that led an insurrection at Capitol Hill. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 9, 2021

The insurrectionists who sacked the Capitol believe they are on Team Cruz. https://t.co/KDS1OjvVVs pic.twitter.com/J3xeEFBdRl — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 9, 2021

Team Cruz is soft on Domestic Terrorism https://t.co/3oUPpelYks — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) February 8, 2021

The only member of Team Cruz is a Seditionist insurrectionist who let his wife be called ugly, who let his dad be called a terrorist, who changed his name to fit in w/ white supremacists and who belongs in prison not in the Senate. His name is Rafael @tedcruz. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 8, 2021

Team Cruz is soft and complicit on violent cop killing insurrection and treason. https://t.co/u2Wu3cCd1Y — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) February 9, 2021

PHOTO: Entirety of Team Cruz marching into battle. pic.twitter.com/rZMrBy4v0h — Elaine (@LaBeanBall1) February 8, 2021