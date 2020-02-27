This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Entertainment

Taylor Swift Swipes At Scooter Braun In New Music Video That Ends With Epic Twist

The video for "The Man" also features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a mocking name check for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Taylor Swift’s self-directed music video for “The Man” was released Thursday.

And the pop star’s critique on toxic masculinity is already making waves on social media.

The video features several not-so-subtle swipes at music manager Scooter Braun, with whom Swift has clashed over the ownership of her catalog. (Find the digs less than a minute in when the principal, manspreading character is urinating against a wall.)

There’s also a voice cameo from wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a physical cameo from her father Scott Swift and a mocking name check for actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The twist at the end, however, was the big surprise for many fans on Twitter.

Check out the video here:

And see the responses here:

Suggest a correction
celebritiesArts and EntertainmentmusicTaylor SwiftScooter Braun
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.