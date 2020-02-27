Taylor Swift Swipes At Scooter Braun In New Music Video That Ends With Epic Twist

Taylor Swift’s self-directed music video for “The Man” was released Thursday.

And the pop star’s critique on toxic masculinity is already making waves on social media.

The video features several not-so-subtle swipes at music manager Scooter Braun, with whom Swift has clashed over the ownership of her catalog. (Find the digs less than a minute in when the principal, manspreading character is urinating against a wall.)

There’s also a voice cameo from wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a physical cameo from her father Scott Swift and a mocking name check for actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The twist at the end, however, was the big surprise for many fans on Twitter.

I HAD NO IDEA THAT IT WAS YOU — bailey ✨ bst hyde park! (@dontblamebailey) February 27, 2020

This is correct.

That’s all, that’s my whole 4 AM review.

It is CORRECT. https://t.co/lDWf05QbXo — Carina Adly MacKenzie (@cadlymack) February 27, 2020

THAT WAS ICONIC QUEEN — ellie⁷ ☁️ (@eleanorbate) February 27, 2020

SCOTT SWIFT IN THE MAN MUSIC VIDEO I'M SCREAMING!!!!! #TheManMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/V8lc9my6TK — tanya 💕✨ BST HYDE PARK (@tanya1992x) February 27, 2020

I cannot emphasise strongly enough how much the end of this video had me absolutely gasping in shock and screaming "whatttttt????" at my computer screen https://t.co/3Sy2n87SPl — Katie Collins (@katiecollins) February 27, 2020

I laughed, I cried https://t.co/BhjHdKT07l — Hannah Ryan (@HannahD15) February 27, 2020

Wow so proud of you for directing this ALONE! ABSOLUTELY relatable - especially the mantrums, expectations of women vs men in public, mansplaining, subway manspreads, and so much more.. wow brilliant work, thank you for this 👏🏽 #TheManMusicVideo https://t.co/bCLD5VJKh4 — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) February 27, 2020

Dunno why I’m quote tweeting this cause I don’t have words. The queen has killed it once again. https://t.co/DCXGY4aIph — Jess Thristan (@jessthristan) February 27, 2020