Like many things, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations will look different in 2021 due to COVID-19.

While the iconic parade down Oxford Street won’t happen, the usual show of pride and passion will go ahead at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday March 6.

A capacity of 23,000 audience members will be able to watch on as community groups take centre stage in the stadium.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Parade goers take part during the 2020 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on February 29, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

“The 2021 Parade may look different to how it has been in the past, but we feel very lucky to be able to give this opportunity to our communities during these times,” said Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger.

Kruger said that Oxford Street remains the “spiritual home” of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations, but the new location will allow physical distancing and contract tracing requirements to be met.

The theme for 2021 is ‘Rise’, a timely one given the challenges of this year, calling for people to rise again through love, compassion, respect and understanding.

“With a greater focus on community, our 2021 Parade will move away from large floats, centring instead on the outlandish pageantry of costumes, puppetry and props that make it such a phenomenon to witness,” said Kruger.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Dua Lipa poses amongst life guards during the 2020 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on February 29, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

The event intends to complement the organisation’s new ‘Always On’ initiative, dedicated to developing year-round initiatives to provide a platform for the LGBTQI+ community.

Last year celebrities such as Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Eurovision’s Conchita Wurst made appearances at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, however it’s more likely that only local big names will feature given coronavirus travel restrictions.

Tickets go on sale Monday November 9, with more information available here.