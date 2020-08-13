Just because Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were over doesn’t really mean they were over ― mostly thanks to an intervention from an unlikely celebrity friend.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together any day now, have been dating for years, but split for a period in 2017, announcing at the time that they were “taking respectful, loving space” apart.

The break only lasted about a year, but it took Australian singer Sia to swing from her chandelier into action to help their relationship, well, bloom once again.

“I’d be on the phone with Orlando and have call waiting with Katy trying to call me,” Sia said of helping the two mend their broken hearts in a Los Angeles Times story published Wednesday.

Perry told the newspaper that she and Bloom had split because she wasn’t “ready for the growth,” while he was more “willing to investigate his own darkness.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images "I didn’t realize that she was so reliant on that validation for her psychological well-being," Sia said of friend Katy Perry.

In the interview, the “Elastic Heart” singer explained that she and Perry became close after the pop star had a “real breakdown” and the two bonded over their shared mental health struggles. One night, Perry showed up on Sia’s doorstep “in a bad way” and they learned to confide in each other.

“She’s on stage with 10 candied lollipops and clowns and dancers, selling the dream, the joy, the happiness — and that’s really hard sometimes when you’re not feeling it yourself,” Sia explained.

“I knew she was driven and ambitious, that was clear from the beginning. But I didn’t realize that she was so reliant on that validation for her psychological well-being,” she continued, noting the impact that Perry’s album “Witness” underperforming had on her mental health. “She did say ‘I feel lost.’ I think it was a big kick to her ego, but it was the best thing that could have ever happened to her, really, because now she can make music for the fun of it. Getting number ones does nothing for your inside.”

Perry has collaborated with Sia on a number of songs over her career, most recently on singles “Hey, Hey, Hey” and “Chained To The Rhythm.”

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry reunited after a brief split in 2017.

Before “Witness” was released, Perry and Bloom split. When the album came out, she said in an interview earlier this year that she’d expected to be ”flying high” — but instead her world came crashing down around her when the record was poorly received.

“I think the universe was like, ‘OK, all right, let’s have some humble pie here,’” Perry said in the Times story published this week. “My negative thoughts were not great. They didn’t want to plan for a future. I also felt like I could control it by saying, ‘I’ll have the last word if I hurt myself or do something stupid and I’ll show you’ — but really, who was I showing?”

Perry eventually learned to define her self-worth apart from career success, crediting meditation, therapy and medication as powerful forces in her own life.

With her new record “Smile” and a baby girl on the way, Perry said she’s never felt more comfortable in her own skin and is “thankful that I’m out of the loop of how intense it is to be red hot for 10 years.”