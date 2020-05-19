Epic Supercut Recaps Coronavirus Pandemic With Sci-Fi And Horror Movies

The events of 2020 have seemed pretty surreal. So much so that the coronavirus pandemic can be retold using the science fiction and horror films that came before it.
Filmmaker Michael Dougherty, who wrote and directed “Trick ’r Treat” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and editor Evan Gorski put their genre expertise to work to do just that. The result is an epic movie mashup titled “Everything I Need to Know to Survive COVID-19 I Learned By Watching Sci-fi & Horror Movies.”
Using clips from films like “The Shining,” “Jaws,” “I Am Legend,” “Terminator,” “Alien” “Shaun of the Dead” and “World War Z,” the 3.5-minute supercut pulls together moments from classic movies to create a quirky survival guide for everyday life during the crisis.
Check out “Everything I Need to Know to Survive COVID-19 I Learned By Watching Sci-fi & Horror Movies” above.
