President Donald Trump’s penchant for pretending he was “just kidding” after garnering backlash for an outrageous statement is laid bare in a damning new montage.
The supercut, which aired Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber,” includes clips of Trump asking Russia for help, encouraging police brutality and pondering injecting disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus.
The video shows how, after garnering blowback over such comments, the president or his aides often try to walk back them back as just a joke.
Check out the montage here:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
- Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.