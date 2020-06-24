This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Politics

MSNBC Supercut Exposes Donald Trump’s Go-To Defence Of His Outrageous Statements

Time and again, the president and his aides rely on the same feeble excuse.

President Donald Trump’s penchant for pretending he was “just kidding” after garnering backlash for an outrageous statement is laid bare in a damning new montage.

The supercut, which aired Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber,” includes clips of Trump asking Russia for help, encouraging police brutality and pondering injecting disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The video shows how, after garnering blowback over such comments, the president or his aides often try to walk back them back as just a joke.

Check out the montage here:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Suggest a correction
CoronavirusDonald Trumpcovid-19politicsHuffPost
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.