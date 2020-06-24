President Donald Trump’s penchant for pretending he was “just kidding” after garnering backlash for an outrageous statement is laid bare in a damning new montage.

The supercut, which aired Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber,” includes clips of Trump asking Russia for help, encouraging police brutality and pondering injecting disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The video shows how, after garnering blowback over such comments, the president or his aides often try to walk back them back as just a joke.

Check out the montage here: