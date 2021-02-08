This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Super Bowl Streaker In Hot Pink Body Thong Bolts Across Field

The unknown man made it all the way to the end zone before getting tackled by security.

If you watched the 2021 Super Bowl at home, you probably missed a surprise guest on the field: a streaker.

During the fourth quarter of the game, a streaker in an electric pink body suit stormed the field and made it to the end zone before getting taken over by security.

The moment, which was mostly cut out of livestreams of the event, caused a brief play suspension ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers declaring victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

An unidentified man takes the field during the fourth quarter in the 2021 Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
While the streaker’s identity remains unclear, sports announcer Kevin Harlan made the best of an arguably hilarious situation and called the trespasser’s run as though he was a football player:

Streakers have long been a part of sports games and are almost always cut out of the broadcasts, if possible.

There have been other field trespassers in Super Bowl history. Last year, an Instagram model attempted to breach the field during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. After hurdling over the railing to get onto the field, the woman was almost instantly apprehended by security.

