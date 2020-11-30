Sunday Was Busiest Day For US Air Travel Since March, Fuelling COVID-19 Surge Fears

“There almost certainly is going to be an uptick because of what’s happened with the travel,” Fauci told ABC’s “This Week.” “We may see a surge upon a surge. We don’t want to frighten people, but that’s just the reality.”

The true effect of Thanksgiving travel likely won’t begin showing up in data until the second week of December. That’s because there are often delays in tracing and reporting the virus’s spread, and it can take time for symptoms to appear, for people to get tested and for them to receive results.

As of Monday, at least 3,338 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. At least 10 have died as a result of the virus, the TSA reported.