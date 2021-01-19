Steve Martin Celebrates Getting His COVID-19 Vaccine In A Perfectly Cheeky Way

Turns out the only side effect Steve Martin experienced after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was self-effacing levity.

The actor and comedian revealed to fans Sunday he’d been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but he couldn’t resist throwing in a joke along the way.

“Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75,” he tweeted.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

The “Father of the Bride” star went on to note that he’d signed up for the vaccination online and that the “smooth as silk” procedure had taken place at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

“Right now, I’m having no fide resects,” he cheekily added.

Right now, I’m having no fide resects. https://t.co/SUYyvOexeW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

New Yorkers over the age of 65 are currently among those eligible for the vaccine. Unfortunately, the vaccine’s distribution has been spotty thus far.

True to form, Martin has used social media to provide lighthearted commentary on current events as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis and a deep political divide.

In September, he offered a solution to those feeling “anxious and unsettled” at having to wear face masks.

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

A month later, he suggested he’d found his Halloween costume by applying a (presumably fake) fly to his head in a nod to the real-life insect that landed on Vice President Mike Pence during the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate.

My Halloween costume arrived! pic.twitter.com/psobRQ4eqO — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) October 14, 2020

Twitter antics aside, Martin is gearing up to return to the small screen alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” The series is billed as a satirical take on fans of true crime documentaries and podcasts and is currently filming in New York.