This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Entertainment

Steve Irwin Honoured By Wife And Daughter On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

Terri and Bindi Irwin shared sweet photographs of the late Steve Irwin, also known as 'The Crocodile Hunter.'

The wife and daughter of Steve Irwin ― the late Australian wildlife expert known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ ― each marked the 14th anniversary of his death on Friday with touching posts on social media.

Terri Irwin remembered her husband, who died in 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray, with a sweet photo and message.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she wrote. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

Bindi Irwin, meanwhile, remembered her father with a throwback picture of them together.

“You’re always in my heart,” she captioned the shot:

Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child, with husband Chandler Powell, next year. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she announced on Twitter in August:

The news thrilled both her mom and brother, Robert Irwin, who tweeted he was “incredibly excited” about becoming an uncle.

Suggest a correction
entertainmentSteve IrwinBindi IrwinTerri IrwinRobert Irwin
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.