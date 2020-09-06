Steve Irwin Honoured By Wife And Daughter On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

The wife and daughter of Steve Irwin ― the late Australian wildlife expert known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ ― each marked the 14th anniversary of his death on Friday with touching posts on social media.

Terri Irwin remembered her husband, who died in 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray, with a sweet photo and message.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she wrote. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love. pic.twitter.com/UudW9n0cHb — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2020

Bindi Irwin, meanwhile, remembered her father with a throwback picture of them together.

“You’re always in my heart,” she captioned the shot:

You’re always in my heart. pic.twitter.com/kP7Je2VkSv — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 4, 2020

Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child, with husband Chandler Powell, next year. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she announced on Twitter in August: