Stephen Colbert is losing his patience with voters who are still deciding between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, especially after Tuesday night’s disastrous debate.

The “Late Show” host said Trump interrupted Biden 70 times during the debate, in which he again refused to directly denounce white supremacists.

“The whole thing gave a new meaning to the term ‘white noise,’” Colbert cracked.

Colbert also noted studies that found debates generally don’t shift opinion, yet there were still two more Trump-Biden contests scheduled.

“You know what they say, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting Donald Trump to shut up,” he said.

But Colbert was left utterly bewildered by what he called “mentally impaired unicorns,” a.k.a. undecided voters. He showed clips of a panel of such voters who watched the debate. At one point, the panelists were asked to describe Trump’s performance in a single word.

One said “crackhead.”

“Crackhead? How dare you malign the good name of crackheads!” Colbert shot back in mock outrage. “Unlike Donald Trump, crackheads have a clear policy: Give me some crack.”

Yet some of the panelists remained undecided, even after watching the debate ― and that had Colbert wondering just what it would take to sway them: