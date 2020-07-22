This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Stephen Colbert Points Out The Demographic That Donald Trump Is Alienating

"The Late Show" host analysed why Joe Biden leads in the polls.

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday celebrated a poll showing Joe Biden far in front of Donald Trump in the race for president. But “The Late Show” host wasn’t too giddy analysing the results. (See the monologue below.)

Trump is losing ground for his “bungling of the pandemic response,” the comedian said.

The president finally admitted that the coronavirus outbreak will get worse as Tuesday’s deaths topped 1,000 and 65,000 new cases were diagnosed. For months Trump had resisted medical advice on mask-wearing (until very recently) and had pushed for schools and businesses to reopen prematurely, prompting a resurgence of COVID-19.

And that’s where the president stumbled in his campaign strategy, the talk show host pointed out.

Quipped Colbert: “Trump has unfortunately alienated a group of single-issue voters ― the anti-dying demographic.”

