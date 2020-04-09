Stephen Colbert Really Needs A Haircut, And He's Not Alone

Stephen Colbert has a habit of saying what’s in all of our heads. Now, during the coronavirus epidemic, he’s exposing the truth about what’s on all of our heads: hair that’s gotten too long.

Colbert, who has been filming his late night show from places like his bathtub and backyard since the coronavirus outbreak halted in-studio production in March, shared his quite frankly impressive mane on Twitter on Tuesday alongside the caption, “I might ned a haircut #HeatMiser”

We must say, it’s a pretty spot-on comparison.

It’s something on many of our minds right now, as shelter-in-place orders extend and hair salons, which are deemed nonessential, remain closed. We are left with a few options: be lucky enough to live with someone who knows how to cut hair, be brave enough to give ourselves a chop, or, as is the case with Colbert, let that baby fly.

Frizz-ery loves company, and Colbert’s followers were quick to share their own growing pains.

I hear ya pic.twitter.com/7HSZrypdDj — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) April 8, 2020

Can I join your quarantine hair club?? pic.twitter.com/Xew8nK5jOr — Andrew Tader (@T8derade) April 7, 2020