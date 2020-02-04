Colbert Nails Don Jr., Eric And Jared Kushner In A Single Brutal Trump Joke

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert picked up on some not-so-subtle shade thrown at President Donald Trump’s two eldest sons as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) made his closing argument during the impeachment trial on Monday.

Schiff argued that if Trump goes unpunished, he could essentially do whatever he wants, knowing he’ll never be challenged by the Senate.

“Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election, or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war.”

As Colbert noted, that scenario has Trump handing over the reins of power not to Donald Trump Jr. and/or Eric Trump, but rather to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“Wow,” Colbert cracked. ”Not even in Adam Schiff’s worst nightmare scenario do Eric and Don Jr. get any responsibility.”

And he broke out his impression of Eric Trump watching the news and seeing that he’d been skipped: