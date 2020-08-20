Stephen Colbert pointed out why former US President Bill Clinton probably isn’t the best person to attack President Donald Trump’s behaviour in the Oval Office.

Clinton used his address Tuesday to the 2020 Democratic National Convention to tell voters “if you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media” then Trump is “your man.”

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it is a storm center,” Clinton added.

“The Late Show” host Colbert agreed Clinton had made “a good point.”

“But I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office,” the comedian continued.

“Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns,” Colbert added, in reference to Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky when he was president.