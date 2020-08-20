This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Stephen Colbert Points Out The Irony Of Bill Clinton’s DNC Attack On Donald Trump

“Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns," the 'Late Show' host said of Clinton's Democratic convention comments.

Stephen Colbert pointed out why former US President Bill Clinton probably isn’t the best person to attack President Donald Trump’s behaviour in the Oval Office.

Clinton used his address Tuesday to the 2020 Democratic National Convention to tell voters “if you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media” then Trump is “your man.”

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it is a storm center,” Clinton added.

“The Late Show” host Colbert agreed Clinton had made “a good point.”

“But I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office,” the comedian continued.

“Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns,” Colbert added, in reference to Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky when he was president.

Check out Colbert’s monologue here:

