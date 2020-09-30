After trying several times to answer the question, an exasperated Biden said: “Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential.”

Wallace then ended the segment and moved on to another topic.

Wallace had repeatedly asked Trump to stop speaking over others during the 20 minutes leading up to Biden’s outburst.

Trump interrupted Biden 10 times in less than three minutes at one point, according to a Washington Post tally.

Earlier in the debate, Wallace had to plead with Trump to let him ask his question.

“Let me ask my question,” Wallace said at one point, and then finally: “Mr. President, I’m the moderator of this debate, I’d like you to let me ask my question and then you can answer. … My question, sir, is what is the Trump health care plan?”

Trump fired back: “Well, first of all, I guess I’m debating you not him. But that’s OK, I’m not surprised.”

The second debate is set for October 15 in Miami, Florida, and the third on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden running mate Kamala Harris are scheduled to debate on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.