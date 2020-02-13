This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Entertainment

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Having A Baby: Reports

The "Game of Thrones" star and Jonas Brothers singer tied the knot in 2019 with two weddings.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly having a baby.

On Wednesday, JustJared broke the news that the two are expecting their first child, which Us Weekly and E! News confirmed.

The “Game of Thrones” actor and DNCE singer have been an item since 2016, and announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017. They got married in a small Las Vegas ceremony last year, followed by a more lavish wedding at a French chateau among friends and family.

Rumours that the pair were expecting have been swirling since December, but they’ve only confirmed the news this week. HuffPost has reached out to the couple for more information.

Fans were in a tizzy on Twitter about the news:

Suggest a correction
celebritiesGame of Thronessophie turnerJoe JonasJonas Brothers
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.