Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Having A Baby: Reports

The “Game of Thrones” actor and DNCE singer have been an item since 2016, and announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017. They got married in a small Las Vegas ceremony last year, followed by a more lavish wedding at a French chateau among friends and family.
Rumours that the pair were expecting have been swirlingsinceDecember, but they’ve only confirmed the news this week. HuffPost has reached out to the couple for more information.
Fans were in a tizzy on Twitter about the news:
how do I send Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas a baby gift hello anyone
