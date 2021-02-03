SNUB: Meryl Streep for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’ received love in the form of a Best Picture - Musical or Comedy nomination and a shoutout for James Corden in the Best Performance by an Actor category. The thing is, Corden’s portrayal of queer Broadway star Barry Glickman was lambasted by critics who called it “homophobic,” “offensive” and “so bad.” Streep, however, was celebrated as “the queen of this musical,” yet her name was left off the docket. As always, the seasoned actor showcased a well of talent in both ‘The Prom’ and Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Let Them All Talk,’ which was also left off the list. For the first time in what feels like forever, Meryl Streep has some competition. (And it’s in the form of Kate Hudson.) ― Leigh Blickley

SURPRISE: ‘Music’ for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Have you heard of the motion picture ‘Music’? I’m not sure most people have, including some entertainment journalists who cover movies for a living. But it somehow made off with two Globe nominations, including one for Kate Hudson’s performance and another for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. ‘Music’ marks the pop star Sia’s directorial debut, featuring Hudson as a drug dealer tasked with caring for her autistic half-sister (Maddie Ziegler). It doesn’t premiere on VOD until February 12, and while that’s not unusual for this prolonged awards season, the movie’s marketing campaign has been suspiciously muted. Perhaps that’s because the film has already seen flack for casting a neurotypical actor as an autistic character. Whatever the reason, ‘Music’ just got a whole lot of free PR. ― Matthew Jacobs

SNUB: Jurnee Smollett for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

No disrespect to the women who were nominated in this category — Olivia Colman truly is a queen in ‘The Crown’ and Laura Linney is oh so good and scary in ‘Ozark’ — but Jurnee Smollett had the performance of her lifetime in HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country.’ In Episode 3 of the horror drama, she conjures up the spirits of the past to address the harm that a racist doctor had caused them and to let them know that they could still fight back. It is a stirring scene, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association should be ashamed for overlooking Smollett’s powerful performance in the series. ― Erin E. Evans

SURPRISE: Emerald Fennell nominated for Best Director - Motion Picture

She might play Camilla Parker Bowles on ‘The Crown,’ but it’s fair to call Emerald Fennell queen of the Golden Globes. The actor and director’s debut feature, ‘Promising Young Woman,’ picked up key nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress in the drama categories, as well as nods for Best Director and Best Screenplay, cementing Fennell as a cinematic force with an eye for exacting social commentary. The candy-coloured, genre-blending revenge thriller isn’t exactly the easiest watch, but it proves that taking big swings can certainly pay off come awards season. Now, Fennell is part of the all-too-exclusive club of female directors to be be recognised by the Golden Globes, alongside this year’s nominees Chloé Zhao (‘Nomandland’) and Regina King (‘One Night In Miami’). Something tells us we’ll be seeing a lot more of her in the future. ― Cole Delbyck

SNUB: ‘Minari’ entirely shut out other than in Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Back in December, the HFPA had already landed itself in hot water when its misguided and arbitrary rules required ‘Minari’ to compete as a “foreign film” at the Golden Globes, solely because the majority of the movie’s dialogue is in Korean. The rule is deeply insulting because the film is a distinctly American story about a Korean American family cobbling together a life in rural Arkansas in the 1980s, written and directed by an American filmmaker and featuring an American star. ‘Minari’ did land a nomination for foreign film, but received no recognition for its acting, directing or writing. Lee Isaac Chung’s film is anchored by a beautifully plaintive and ruminative performance from Steven Yeun as a father and husband trying to reconcile his rose-coloured dreams with the reality of surviving as an immigrant. Yeun, who was snubbed in the Globes’ crowded Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category, deserves all of the major award nominations. He would become the first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Best Actor Oscar — if he’s nominated, which unfortunately seems like a big if. Here’s hoping the film’s upcoming release later this month can help get it on more awards voters’ radars. — Marina Fang

SNUB: Delroy Lindo for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, and ‘Da 5 Bloods’ for Best Motion Picture - Drama

Delroy Lindo was christened an awards frontrunner when ‘Da 5 Bloods’ premiered on Netflix last June, a whole lifetime ago. That’s a long while to maintain momentum, even for a performance as fierce as Lindo’s. In fact, the entirety of Spike Lee’s ambitious Vietnam War movie — his best in years — was blanked by the Globes. To be fair, the best-actor contest is so stacked that Lindo wasn’t that category’s only omission. In a total surprise, “The Mauritanian” star Tahar Rahim also nudged out Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Tom Hanks (“News of the World”), Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”) and Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). That said, how could anyone forget Lindo’s impassioned “salt in the Vaseline” monologue? ― Matthew Jacobs