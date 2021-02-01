Sir Tom Jones put in an appearance during Friday night’s edition of Graham Norton’s show, impressing viewers with his vocal prowess as he performed his latest single.

However, his unusual wardrobe choice also generated a lot of conversation online.

The 80-year-old crooner was seen sporting a black overcoat (was he not worried about not feeling the benefit when he left the studio??) with white detail as he chatted to Graham about his life and career.

PA Sir Tom Jones on The Graham Norton Show

And it seems Sir Tom’s interesting fashion choice had a lot of people making the same joke on Twitter…

When you’ve just finished a bit of plastering in the house and realise your running late for your appearance on the @TheGNShow #TomJones #GrahamNorton pic.twitter.com/BnyXev1XMH — Graeme (@threeg1989) January 29, 2021

Just watching #TheGrahamNortonShow ...is Tom Jones wearing his painting overalls?? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 — Scott Randall (@mr_scottrandall) January 29, 2021

When you’re painting the front room during the day but have Graham Norton at night #TheGNShow #GrahamNorton #tomjones pic.twitter.com/Dm5uNziOra — Simon Murdoch 📻📱 (@Simon_Murdoch) January 29, 2021

Has Tom Jones come to this recording between painting his living room? #thegrahamnortonshow #GrahamNorton — Miss P Teaches (@TeacherBusy) January 29, 2021

Tom Jones decided to go painting before going on the Graham Norton pic.twitter.com/83rFtyIhdh — Bryan Doyle (@bryankingdoyle) January 29, 2021

Watching Graham Norton and swear down Tom Jones looks like he's just walked in from a 9-5 painting job. — Luke Chapman🌹 (@lchap100) January 29, 2021

Tom Jones making the most of #lockdown by painting the house #GrahamNorton pic.twitter.com/MWqfxGhZhN — Carl Roberts (@carltrev) January 29, 2021

Fair play to Tom Jones for taking up a new painting and decorating gig @grahnort pic.twitter.com/UJIDslcEMQ — Linda Haitch ☕🌹💚😷 (@Wawlls) January 30, 2021

Why is Tom Jones wearing what appears to be a painter's coat?



Did he just throw on his dog walking coat to head out to The Graham Norton show? — Diamond Hell (@DiamondHell) January 29, 2021

#GrahamNortonshow tom jones doing a bit of DIY before the show lol... — Rosie (@Rosie12_1994) January 29, 2021

Why has #TomJones turned up for the #GrahamNortonShow in a paintball jacket? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/22XVUWb5Vg — Les Sharratt (@shazbat81) January 30, 2021

Basically am Tom jones pic.twitter.com/Q3aycnuQ2r — Abi Paterson (@abipaterson) January 29, 2021

Tom Jones is 80 and is the trendiest guest on @grahnort’s show tonight pic.twitter.com/3i4SHBRGwI — Colette Browne (@colettebrowne) January 29, 2021

At the end of the episode, the Welsh singer performed his latest single No Hole In My Heart, and wowed pretty much everyone watching with his voice…

Tom Jones has one of the most unique voices to sound so unbelievably amazing even at the age of 80 when most of his contemporaries have called it quits or don't sound as great as their youth phase.#GrahamNorton — akhan (@strghtforward) January 29, 2021

Tom Jones , living legend, still got it , 80 !! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#GrahamNorton — ClooneysBird (@ClooneysB) January 29, 2021

Wow ! Tom Jones really does continue to rock, aged 80. His fabulous voice is still incredibly strong. #TheGrahamNortonShow #TomJones — Julian Heather (@JulianHeather1) January 30, 2021

Tom Jones, what a powerhouse, such an amazing voice. 👏👏👏 #TheGrahamNortonShow — Ian Kirk (@IAKirk) January 29, 2021

How can Tom Jones sound like that at 80 .. amazing voice 👏🏼🎤 #GrahamNorton — Rositayarnold (@victomfil) January 29, 2021

Tom Jones voice is just forever perfect isn’t it? 80 years old! #GrahamNorton pic.twitter.com/dc3mLrfLCu — Put The Telly On 📺 (@putthetellyon) January 29, 2021

#tomjones on #GrahamNorton sounding amazing...big up for the vintage rocker and proving that age is definitely a state of mind! — #hellomynameisJackie (@Travelling_Jac) January 29, 2021

Tom Jones is almost 80 and can still belt one ! #amazing #GrahamNorton — StevenageTico (@stevenage_tico) January 29, 2021

Oh my gosh. You are amazing. I keep seeing comments saying "wow, for 80 years old Tom Jones sounds great." I'd correct those comments to say "wow - Tom Jones sounds great no matter WHAT age he is." This is a wonderful song!! — Daisy & Teddy (@floatinginnh) January 30, 2021

@grahnort #tomjones is awesome at 80.. Powerful, note perfect voice.. . But did he clean the paint brushes b4 rushing into the studio? — Matt Hunt.........🇬🇧🏍️🏁 (@yewbowlturning) January 29, 2021

Following his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the long-serving coach on The Voice’s name even began trending in the UK as fans commented on his performance (and, it has to be said, his jacket).

Discussing his continued passion for singing during his interview, Sir Tom said: “I love it. I sing around the house; I sing even when I don’t get paid for it!

“I love to sing; I really do and any chance I have to get up and sing I will.”

PA Sir Tom closed the show with a performance of his new single

He also revealed he’d recently received his second Covid-19 jab, saying he now feels “bulletproof”.

“It’s a great feeling,” he added. “I thought, ‘I’ll be able to go out and do some live shows now’... but then I thought, ‘You’ve got to have an audience for that!’”

The Graham Norton Show continues on Friday night at 10.45pm on BBC One.