Simone Biles is Insta-officially doing cartwheels over her new boyfriend.

The Olympic champion gymnast posted a cheek-to-cheek picture with Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens on Sunday, announcing: “It’s just us.”

Another photo shows Owens nuzzling the four-time gold medalist.

Biles and former gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. split up in March after three years together. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she told Vogue in July. “But it was for the best.”

Biles hinted last month that a new relationship was blossoming by posting a birthday wish for Owens on her Instagram stories ― with a picture of the Texans’ safety giving her a piggyback ride.

Owens, 25, from Missouri Western State, played in one game for the Texans last season and is listed on the active roster as training camp has begun.