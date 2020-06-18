This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Simon Cowell Asks Girl To Change Song Twice Onstage. Girl Doesn't Fold.

Ashley Marina ran afoul of the persnickety judge on "America's Got Talent."

Ashley Marina didn’t crumble.

Tough-love judge Simon Cowell stopped the 12-year-old from Pittsburgh midway through a rendition of “Anyway” on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. He told her the music was “overbearing.”

He then asked her to sing a different song a cappella, allowing that she had a good voice. Ashley obliged, again showing vocal chops on “Opportunity.”

Nuh-uh, Simon said. “I think you brought the wrong songs with you today.”

The crowd booed. The tension rose.

Then judge Sofia Vergara suggested giving Ashley a third chance. The panelists had her go backstage and come up with a more appropriate song.

Ashley struggled. The clock was ticking.

She finally opted for an original song about her dad, Mark. “I know I can get into this because I wrote it,” she told the judges.

Ashley did her and her dad proud on the song. And she advanced in the competition.

“Well, I think we finally met Ashley,” Cowell said. “I can’t tell you how important that is.”

Watch the talent show drama above.

