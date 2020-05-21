Sia Adopted 2 Teenage Boys As They Were Ageing Out Of Foster Care System

Sia is spending her time in self-isolation with a newly expanded brood.

In a new interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” the “Chandelier” singer-songwriter opened up about adopting two teen boys last year. The boys, she explained, were both 18 years old at the time of the adoption.

“They were ageing out of the foster care system,” she said, “and I love them.”

Sia, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, didn’t reveal many specifics about the 19-year-olds. As for how they were managing their time amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said, “They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other.”

“But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now,” she clarified. “They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

Sia briefly alluded to the adoption in GQ’s January profile of Diplo, whom she described as “one of the most talented and attractive people in the world.”

“This year I wrote [Diplo] a text,” the famously private star told the magazine. “I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship’ ... If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”

Watch a segment of Sia’s SiriusXM interview below.

News of the adoption comes as Sia is gearing up to return to the spotlight.

On Tuesday, she dropped a new single, “Together,” which will be featured in a forthcoming movie “Music.”

Written and directed by Sia, “Music” follows Zu (played by Kate Hudson), a newly sober woman who becomes the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler), a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film, which also stars “Hamilton” veteran Leslie Odom Jr., will feature 10 new songs and is due out later this year.