“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” she told the Times. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, FKA twigs said she decided to speak out about her experience publicly in order to help others feel less alone.

“My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that i am a survivor of domestic violence,” she wrote. “My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”