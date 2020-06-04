Of course, there’s much more work to be done to address and dismantle systemic racism and protesting is part of that, pandemic or not.

People going to the protests have been encouraged to wear masks, use hand sanitiser, avoid touching your face and maintaining at least 1.5 metres between you and anyone not in your household.

People in Perth and Sydney have protested this week against police violence and mourned not just George Floyd but Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lives lost at the hands of police (David Dungay, Kumanjayi Walker and Tane Chatfield to name a few).

For more information about how to keep safe while protesting, click here.

Protests Across Australia:

Brisbane

Time and date: 1-5pm Saturday, June 6

Meeting place: King George Square

Sydney

Time and date: 3-5pm Saturday, June 6

Meeting place: 20 Lee St, Chippendale (near Central)



Cairns

Time and date: 3pm Sunday, June 7

Meeting place: Fogarty Park

Melbourne

Time and place: 2-5pm Saturday, June 6

Meeting place: Parliament House, Spring St

Adelaide

Time and date: 12-1:30pm Saturday, June 6

Meeting place: Victoria Square (Tarndanyangga)

Canberra

Time and date: 3pm Saturday, June 6

Meeting place: Embassy Of The USA

Newcastle

Time and date: 2-5pm Saturday, June 6