Shawn Mendes Apologises To Sam Smith For Using Wrong Pronouns: ‘It Slipped My Mind’

Shawn Mendes has apologised to Sam Smith after using the wrong pronoun to address the pop star.

Sam identifies as non-binary and uses “they, them and theirs” but while introducing them at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, Shawn referred to the singer as “he”.

The Canadian singer-songwriter later apologised to the British star on Instagram, admitting “it slipped my mind”.

PA (L-R) Shawn Mendes and Sam Smith

“I’m so sorry for referring to you as a ‘he’ for your Jingle Ball introduction,” Shawn wrote.

“It absolutely slipped my mind. Won’t happen again… Sending you so much love! Also you are absolutely one of the funniest people I’ve ever met!”

Instagram Shawn Mendes Instagram

Oscar-winner Sam accepted the apology, saying: “We’re all learning together. Happy holidays, all my love xx.”

Sam asked fans to refer to them using the pronouns they/them in September last year.