Shakira’s Super Bowl Outfit Looks Almost Exactly Like Her ‘Zootopia’ Character's

Hey, the side-by-side photos don’t lie.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Shakira performs during the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Like... Gazelle-from-“Zootopia” familiar.

In fact, Shakira voiced the character in the 2016 Disney film, and people were delighted when she wore a very similar red, two-piece outfit during her performance on Sunday. It’s not clear whether it was a deliberate reference to the movie, but the similarity is striking.

Shakira wore her same outfit from Zootopia... pic.twitter.com/kjc3tlPZLY — Real Patrick Kling (@PatrickSKling) February 3, 2020

Jlo: I want ma dress all shiny and in silver

Shakira: gimme the zootopia dress

😂😂😂 https://t.co/eAkIqnbBe1 — Bryan Macharia (@Beastybryo) February 3, 2020

A lot of people claiming the halftime performance wasn’t kid friendly.

“The scantily clad performers....etc.” BUT



Did anyone notice Shakira’s outfit was the same thing her character in the childrens Classic ZOOTOPIA wore?

I’ll go on record as saying I … https://t.co/hGnewqfyn0 — mark s allen (@tvmarksallen) February 3, 2020

I don't understand any criticism about Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe last night. They've dressed the same way their entire careers! Even the character voiced by Shakira in Zootopia dressed like this. pic.twitter.com/y5nCCuInZp — Sean's Ramblings (@seansramblings) February 3, 2020

If Shakira was going to dress like her character from Zootopia last night the least thing she could've done was perform Try Everything. — Jordan M. (@MovieMan995) February 3, 2020

Shakira actually told the Spanish newspaper El País in 2016 that Gazelle’s outfit in “Zootopia” was very similar to her style.

“A lot of the details [of Gazelle’s design] are mine: the eye color, the eyelashes, the hair. Even the clothes. That skirt is very me,” she said at the time.

But the pop star, who is of Colombian and Lebanese heritage, also pointed out to the paper that one detail of Gazelle’s original design didn’t seem to reflect her personal look.