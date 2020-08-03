Seth Rogen Reveals Why 'Pineapple Express' Sequel Never Happened

Seth Rogen said he and others involved in the stoner hit “Pineapple Express” were ready to light up the screens with a sequel, but Sony wouldn’t toke.

“It was something we were very open to several years ago,” Rogen told Howard Stern last week. “But Sony was not that interested in it.”

The 2008 flick starring Rogen, James Franco and Danny McBride earned just over $100 million at the box office, or nearly four times its $27 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. It also took in nearly $50 million more on home video, The Numbers reported.

Rogen said they were ready to do a sequel.

“We tried to make one,” Rogen told Stern. “Thanks to the Sony hack, you can actually find the email when Sony decided to kill the movie and not make it.”

Those hacked emails, released in 2014, showed producer Judd Apatow seeking a bigger budget of $50 million. Sony held the line at $45 million and eventually stubbed out the project completely.

“I think we probably wanted too much money,” Rogen said, noting the first one was so profitable because “no one got paid anything” given its low budget.