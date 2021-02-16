Serena Williams Shares Sweet Video Of Her Coach Training Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Serena Williams’s daughter is getting in on the action at the 2021 Australian Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion shared a video Sunday on Instagram showing her 3-year-old, Alexis Olympia (who’s often referred to as Olympia), playing tennis with Williams’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

The toddler can be seen in the video excitedly hitting the tennis ball as Mouratoglou coaches her.

“Tennis diaries,” Williams captioned the post.

Mouratoglou also celebrated the moment on social media by including a nod to Williams’s memorable 2017 Australian Open win, in which she won her 23rd Grand Slam title while pregnant with Olympia.

“Coached both 2017 Australian Open women’s champions today,” he tweeted.

Mouratoglou’s training session with Olympia wasn’t the toddler’s first time taking tennis lessons.

Williams announced in October, in a since-expired Instagram story, that she enrolled Olympia in tennis lessons, People reported.

The tennis legend filmed herself on social media at the time preparing her daughter for her first tennis lesson with a trainer.

“I’m not a pushy mum but I know how I like techniques, so I want to make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some techniques,” Williams said in a clip, which showed her and the 3-year-old watching footage of tennis matches ahead of the lesson.

Williams defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the fourth round of the Melbourne tournament Sunday. She is set to face Romania’s Simona Halep in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.