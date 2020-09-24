This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Entertainment

Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar After Covering Up For Years

The singer said she finally feels "confident in who I am and what I went through."

Selena Gomez is confident in the skin she’s in ― scars and all.

For the first time, the singer proudly showed off one of her kidney transplant scars in a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, posing poolside in a sky-blue bathing suit.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” she wrote in the caption. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through ... and I’m proud of that.”

Gomez went on to declare that “all bodies are beautiful” before giving a shoutout to the bathing suit designer.

Gomez, a former Disney Channel star who recently launched her Rare Beauty cosmetics company, became severely ill due to complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease that has plagued her for years. She underwent a kidney transplant with an organ from her friend, actor Francia Raisa, in 2017.

During the procedure, she experienced emergency complications that required surgeons to remove a femoral vein from her leg and construct a new artery to support Raisa’s kidney, which left additional scarring.

“A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared,’” Raisa recalled about the experience in a 2018 interview. “My kidney was very active, and when it turned, I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died.”

Gomez called the kidney donation the “ultimate gift and sacrifice” in a post announcing the transplant, which she said greatly improved her quality of life.

View this post on Instagram

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

“As soon as I got the kidney transplant, my arthritis went away,” she told “Today” at the time. “My lupus is about a 3 to 5% chance it’ll ever come back, my blood pressure is better, my energy, my life has been better.”

But until now, scars had been a sensitive subject for Gomez, as she’s taken measures to cover them in public. Last year, when she designed a bathing suit, she revealed she constructed a special “high waisted” garment to conceal the scars.

“I did have a really good time designing,” Gomez said during an interview at the time. “The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable.”

Suggest a correction
instagramphotoSelena GomezScarkidney transplant
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.