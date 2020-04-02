Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was evidently emotional during a press conference on Thursday when discussing his family life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When speaking from Canberra to announce the free childcare support for essential workers, the PM was asked about what “keeps him up at night” during the Covid-19 crisis, and what he discusses with his family.

“To be honest, I am pleased that my family is with me. They have joined many in Canberra. That is a great comfort to me and I hope it is a comfort to them,” he said.

Morrison said it was difficult speaking to his children about the future.

“I suppose the really difficult issue for all of us is trying to imagine the world on the other side of this and to give your family some positive and encouraging news about how amazing Australia is and how we all come out of this,” he admitted.

It was then when speaking about his grandmother that the PM could be seen on the verge of crying.

“I think back to my grandmother and how she lived through the Depression and I remember as a kid being told stories by my grandmother about what they used to do as a family to get through and we are doing the same thing in our house.

“We are keeping each other entertained, as I said the other day,” he continued, referring to doing jigsaw puzzles.

“You have got to keep your family positive and keep connected and together. To us, our faith is very important to us. That helps us get through each day. But every family is different. Stay together, Australia.”

This attracted mixed reactions on social media:

OMG...seeing my Prime Minister get choked up when questioned how he and his family are handling things...🥺

Keep your chin up @ScottMorrisonMP you're doing a good job in such trying and uncertain times.@ausgov #Covid_19australia — Sorcy79au ⚓ 💚 (@sorcy79au) April 2, 2020

is scott morrison being paid off by Big Jigsaw? what the fuck is going on! — nina oyama (@ninaoyama) April 2, 2020

I would just like to thank you prime minister for an excellent job that you have been doing you have been getting a bad rap from some people but I think it's only fear that makes them answer this way. — Fear Not (@ProperlyPrepard) April 2, 2020

@ScottMorrisonMP Thankyou for all the work you’ve been doing. Not sure how many people are saying this, but you’re doing an amazing job and the government this week has reduced a considerable amount of stress of anxious and vulnerable people in my opinion. — Jeremy King (@JezzaK) April 2, 2020