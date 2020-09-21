'Schitt's Creek' Is Taking A Victory Lap At The Emmys And We're So Proud

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

We love this journey for “Schitt’s Creek”!

The beloved sitcom, which racked up a whopping 15 nominations, took home the first seven awards at the 72nd annual ceremony Sunday night ― making history as the first comedy series in the history of the awards show to win all four acting categories in a single year.

“Schitt’s Creek” was previously nominated for four awards at the 2019 Emmys but was snubbed in all categories.

This year, the Canadian show ― which wrapped its sixth and final season in April ― was the second most-nominated comedy of the year, after “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The four “Schitt’s Creek” actors who play the Rose family were all nominated: Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Dan Levy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. Those nominations made the show the only comedy or drama series to land nominations in all four possible acting categories in 2020.

All four actors won in their respective categories.

O’Hara led the pack with the first win of the night, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, causing Dan Levy to later tweet that Moira ― O’Hara’s character on the show ― got her Emmy. It marked O’Hara’s first-ever Emmy win for acting.

Eugene Levy collected a statue shortly thereafter, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, with Dan— who is Eugene Levy’s son — beaming and looking teary-eyed behind him as he accepted the award. Dan Levy then collected the third and fourth award of both the broadcast and for his show for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

After the fourth award went to “Schitt’s Creek,” host Jimmy Kimmel quipped that the night was quickly becoming a “Schitt’s-krieg.”

When Levy won for Outstanding Supporting Actor ― the fifth award of the night ― he quipped that the internet was about to turn on him for the volume of wins.

Annie Murphy rounded out the acting wins, accepting the sixth win of the night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Dan and Eugene Levy accepted the show’s seventh award for the night ― Outstanding Comedy Series ― on behalf of the whole cast.

Of the show being virtual this year, Dan Levy told Entertainment Weekly in July that “it obviously feels very ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to get a bunch of award recognitions and not be able to actually go to the awards.”

He added that his ideal Emmys night would be “a dinner party” at his parents’ house in Canada to “celebrate with the people who got the show to this incredible place.”

“It’ll be an intimate affair, one that I think will have a lot of heart, and the proper amount of Canadian humility,” he said at the time.

Luckily, Levy’s dream came to fruition. He, alongside the three main cast members, Noah Reid, Karen Robinson, executive producers and director Andrew Cividino, gathered for an “intimate” Emmys event in Ontario. The group got to celebrate in real time as they kept collecting statues.

The official “Schitt’s Creek” summed up our feelings towards the many wins with this astute message after Murphy collected her award:

