Former presidential contender Andrew Yang said Donald Trump’s repeated use of the racist term “kung flu” to refer to the coronavirus “is the desperate thrashing around of a losing candidate.”

Trump uses derogatory and offensive slurs to “distract attention from the fact that the administration has completely botched and mishandled the coronavirus pandemic,” Yang, who quit the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination in February, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Trump’s divisive rhetoric is “like the desperate thrashing around of a losing candidate,” argued Yang, who is Asian American.

Trump revived his “kung flu” slur during his underattended rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, and repeated it at a rally in Arizona on Tuesday.

“He shows up to a rally that has a small fraction of the people they are projecting and he’s somewhat desperate, in my opinion,” Yang continued.