Scarlett Johansson's Oscars Look Was All About Her Massive Back Tattoos

And the Oscar goes to ... Scarlett Johansson’s back tattoo!

Johansson, nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, appeared on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards wearing a silver Oscar de la Renta gown alongside fiancé Colin Jost. While striking for its metallic shine, perhaps the most noticeable part of the “Marriage Story” star’s look was the massive back tattoo she showed off in the backless gown.

That tattoo is actually composed of several smaller tattoos, including roses that pay homage to her 6-year-old daughter Rose Dauriac, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and a lamb.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Another tattoo ― a large owl ― on Johansson’s torso was visible later in the evening, when she appeared on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a different gown:

George Pimentel via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Johansson was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Marriage Story” and Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” She lost to Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern respectively.

But her tattoos won on Twitter.

Many had no idea that the actor had such prominent tattoos and had a lot to say about them:

Never not taken aback by Scarlett Johansson's giant back tattoo. #Oscars https://t.co/8nPS15g6jb — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 10, 2020

i am scarlett johansson tattoo enthusiast first, human second pic.twitter.com/M6f0i1DTak — (amy)✨ (@scarlettsfilms) February 10, 2020

Guess I was the only one who had no idea Scarlett Johansson had this enormous tattoo on her back pic.twitter.com/Um5LpAaIg5 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) February 10, 2020

My biggest Oscars takeaway was that Scarlett Johansson has terrible tattoos. — NLW (@lil_panic) February 10, 2020