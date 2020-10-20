This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
'SAS Australia' Star Roxy Jacenko Reveals Candice Warner Feud And Hangs Up On Radio Host

The PR queen also hit back at trolls, revealing she quit the show early due to previous injuries.
Roxy Jacenko quit 'SAS Australia' six hours into filming, saying she couldn't continue the physical challenges after having fractured her hip and pelvis before going on the show.&nbsp;
‘SAS Australia’ puts celebrities through a series of strenuous physical and psychological tasks, but perhaps the most gruelling challenges Roxy Jacenko has faced have been in the aftermath.

The PR queen, who quit the show six hours into filming, has faced a barrage of negative social media comments following her exit that aired in Monday night’s premiere episode.

After hitting back at “keyboard warriors” with an Instagram post revealing she’d fractured her hip and pelvis in the lead up to the August filming of the new reality show, she hung up on Triple M radio host Lawrence Mooney who “berated” her on air with criticism.

She then revealed her close friend, client and ‘SAS Australia’ co-star Candice Warner “sacked” her after they appeared on the show.

Tonight. @sasaust7 7.30pm.

Friendship Over

“Is she really my friend anymore? No,” Roxy told KIIS FM radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O on Tuesday.

During the first ‘SAS’ episode, Roxy and Candice were asked to verse each other in the physical fight challenge. While Roxy turned her back and refused to throw a punch, Candice kept going.

“You know why I never hit back? Because it’d be like being in a ring with Jackie,” said Roxy, referring to radio host Jackie O who she’s also good friends with.

“You’re my mate, and I’m not going to smack you in the face for other people’s entertainment.”

Candice Warner (L) and Roxy Jacenko (R) on 'SAS Australia'
Candice Warner (L) and Roxy Jacenko (R) on 'SAS Australia'

The mother-of-two added, “I can’t punch my then-friend in the face for people’s entertainment”.

“You look back and go, ‘Fuck, I should have whacked her one,’ but you know what? I’m bigger than that and I’ve got respect for other people.”

When Jackie O asked if they’d been in contact since filming, Roxy responded, “No, she sacked me instead”.

Hitting Back At Trolls

On Tuesday morning an edited version of a pre-recorded interview was aired on Triple M, where Roxy was speaking to host Lawrence Mooney.

But after Lawrence “berated” her and said she was “playing the victim”, she hung up on him mid-chat.

“To be berated as I just was on Triple M by whoever he is, wow!” Roxy told Kyle and Jacki O.

When Jackie asked what he said, Roxy replied, “Basically that I was a loser... I could hardly get a word in edgeways.”

During her chat with Lawrence, Roxy had said, “What they failed to show on the TV was that I fractured my hip and pelvis six weeks previous. But forgetting all of that, I’m actually disgusted and upset that people are so mean to each other.”

Roxy Jacenko attends the Stan Originals Showcase at Sydney Opera House on November 26, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.&nbsp;
Roxy Jacenko attends the Stan Originals Showcase at Sydney Opera House on November 26, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. 

“Let’s not forget, this is a show for entertainment. I’m glad I left when I did because if others’ entertainment is Candace Warner bashing me in the back of the head when I’ve turned my head, do me a favour, I don’t need to be a part of that for other peoples’ entertainment.”

“But you knew what you were going into,” said Lawrence.

“You knew exactly what you were getting into, because you said to your orthopaedic surgeon you were going to jump out of a helicopter. So let’s not play ‘Roxy the victim’ here.”

When Roxy said “the most important thing” was she “showed up” on set despite her injury, Lawrence said, “And you dropped out.”

HuffPost Australia has contacted Candice Warner and Triple M for further comment. Roxy declined to make further comment.

To be candid I shouldn’t even need to post this - but I am left with no choice. To date I haven’t shared these images because I don’t think that it’s necessary to share an accident where I was fortunate enough to get better when many would have sustained long term and irreparable damage. These photos were 6 weeks exactly before I left to join @sasaust7 - after reading the barrage of comments by people on my Instagram tonight I’ve decided - fuck it - I’ll post. For the fuck wits that have left comments on the post previous to this which I encourage you to read as it shows how alive and well these keyboard warriors are, let me explain how weak and fake I am. I fractured my hip and pelvis when on a horse for a job - the saddle slipped and I fell off. I got back on the horse so as not to bother the rest of the riders and disrupt their ride and then took myself to Emergency where I spent the next two days. Followed by 6 weeks on my back with daily Clexane injections and physio, orthapedic surgeon appointments etc. So if weak and pathetic is showing up to @sasaust7 because I had committed to it 6 months prior and put 6 days a week training into it no matter what my injuries were well then so be it. I think what it shows was, I had a commitment, I showed up and I tried my very best - which given the circumstances was a hell of a lot given my situation. I recall saying to my orthopaedic surgeon - “I may have to fall out of a chopper can you suggest a way to do this with my fractures” his answer was simply “don’t” - I did what I could but the reality is, my health is my number one priority with two children and a staff of 22 who rely on me - not a show for people’s entertainment and to give them something to troll / gossip about subsequently. Having had cancer some three years ago I know that I didn’t need to take the chance of doing myself more harm. Anyway I think it simply shameful I had to post this & as I went to include my hospital discharge paperwork I stopped myself and thought - you know what - Fuck them this is more than enough! I don’t need to prove anything to anyone I don’t know!

Since Roxy’s departure, ‘SAS Australia’ now features 16 other celebrities taking on a series of brutal physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process.

The cast includes ’The Bachelorette’s Ali Oetjen, glamour model Arabella Del Busso, ironwoman and cricket WAG Candice Warner, ‘Love Island’ star Eden Dally, former Miss Universe Australia Erin McNaught, actor Firas Dirani, Shane Warne’s son Jackson, swimmer James Magnussen, comedian Merrick Watts, cricketer Mitchell Johnson, rally car champion Molly Taylor, former ‘Bachelor’ and rugby union player Nick ‘Honeybadger’ Cummins, AFLW player Sabrina Frederick, former Bali inmate Schapelle Corby, ex ‘Biggest Loser’ trainer Shannon Ponton and swimming gold medallist Shayna Jack.

An elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers will be on hand to put the stars through their paces: Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his DS (Directing Staff) Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Ollie Ollerton from the UK version of the series.

