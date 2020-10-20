This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Secret SAS Australia Contestant? Home And Away Star Christie Hayes Says She 'Almost' Went On The Show

However Channel 7 said the actor was actually never cast.
The cast of 'SAS Australia'
Former ‘Home and Away’ star Christie Hayes has revealed she “almost” agreed to appear on new reality show, ‘SAS Australia’.

On Tuesday the actor commented on one of Roxy Jacenko’s Instagram posts, saying PR queen Roxy was an “incredible woman” and that she “would’ve loved to have worked together” on the show.

“PS - I was almost on this show too, would’ve loved to have worked together and you still would’ve lasted longer than me!” she wrote.

While Christie never specified how far she’d progressed in the casting process, Channel 7 told HuffPost Australia that the actor was actually never cast on the reality show.

Christie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: Christie Hayes arrives ahead of Moonlight Cinema Opening Night at Centennial Park on December 10, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)
Former 'Home and Away' star Christie Hayes said she "almost" signed on to appear on 'SAS Australia'. Channel 7 said she was never cast for the show.
Well-known for portraying Kirsty Phillips on ‘Home and Away’ from 2000 to 2005 and then from 2008 to 2009, she also more recently starred on ‘Neighbours’ in a guest role last year.

She was one of many celebrities who showed online support towards Roxy Jacenko after she faced a barrage of negative social media comments following her exit that aired in Monday night’s premiere episode.

“It takes strong person to live their life in the public eye and an even stronger person to stand up for yourself. Good on you Roxy,” wrote former ‘Love Island’ contestant Jessie Wynter.

“Babe! So much love and respect for even attempting this after all you’ve been through,” penned fellow ‘SAS Australia’ contestant Erin McNaught.

Roxy Jacenko on 'SAS Australia'
View this post on Instagram

To be candid I shouldn’t even need to post this - but I am left with no choice. To date I haven’t shared these images because I don’t think that it’s necessary to share an accident where I was fortunate enough to get better when many would have sustained long term and irreparable damage. These photos were 6 weeks exactly before I left to join @sasaust7 - after reading the barrage of comments by people on my Instagram tonight I’ve decided - fuck it - I’ll post. For the fuck wits that have left comments on the post previous to this which I encourage you to read as it shows how alive and well these keyboard warriors are, let me explain how weak and fake I am. I fractured my hip and pelvis when on a horse for a job - the saddle slipped and I fell off. I got back on the horse so as not to bother the rest of the riders and disrupt their ride and then took myself to Emergency where I spent the next two days. Followed by 6 weeks on my back with daily Clexane injections and physio, orthapedic surgeon appointments etc. So if weak and pathetic is showing up to @sasaust7 because I had committed to it 6 months prior and put 6 days a week training into it no matter what my injuries were well then so be it. I think what it shows was, I had a commitment, I showed up and I tried my very best - which given the circumstances was a hell of a lot given my situation. I recall saying to my orthopaedic surgeon - “I may have to fall out of a chopper can you suggest a way to do this with my fractures” his answer was simply “don’t” - I did what I could but the reality is, my health is my number one priority with two children and a staff of 22 who rely on me - not a show for people’s entertainment and to give them something to troll / gossip about subsequently. Having had cancer some three years ago I know that I didn’t need to take the chance of doing myself more harm. Anyway I think it simply shameful I had to post this & as I went to include my hospital discharge paperwork I stopped myself and thought - you know what - Fuck them this is more than enough! I don’t need to prove anything to anyone I don’t know!

A post shared by ROXY JACENKO (@roxyjacenko) on

Since Roxy’s departure, ‘SAS Australia’ now features 16 other celebrities taking on a series of brutal physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process.

The cast includes ’The Bachelorette’s Ali Oetjen, glamour model Arabella Del Busso, ironwoman and cricket WAG Candice Warner, ‘Love Island’ star Eden Dally, former Miss Universe Australia Erin McNaught, actor Firas Dirani, Shane Warne’s son Jackson, swimmer James Magnussen, comedian Merrick Watts, cricketer Mitchell Johnson, rally car champion Molly Taylor, former ‘Bachelor’ and rugby union player Nick ‘Honeybadger’ Cummins, AFLW player Sabrina Frederick, former Bali inmate Schapelle Corby, ex ‘Biggest Loser’ trainer Shannon Ponton and swimming gold medallist Shayna Jack.

An elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers will be on hand to put the stars through their paces: Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his DS (Directing Staff) Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Ollie Ollerton from the UK version of the series.

