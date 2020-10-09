This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Sarah Silverman And Tiffany Haddish Get Naked To Warn About Naked Ballots

Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo and Josh Gad also appear in the stripped-down voting video.

When it comes to mail-in voting, these celebrities definitely have skin in the game.

Comedian Sarah Silverman leads a contingent of stars getting naked in a new video to warn voters about “naked ballots” that could be rejected in this year’s election. (Watch it above.)

Laws in several states mandate that you insert your mail-in ballot in one envelope and then inside another envelope, or else the ballot is deemed “naked” and not counted.

Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo and others give (semi) revealing tips to follow the instructions on the ballot and mail it in as soon as possible.

“I know that’s like literally the least sexy thing a completely naked person could say,” adds Josh Gad.

The video, posted Wednesday on Twitter, was created by the anti-corruption group RepresentUs but “is being released unbranded for the broadest possible public distribution,” according to a press release.

