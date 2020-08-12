Sarah Palin Offers Words Of Wisdom To Kamala Harris: 'Trust No One' And 'Have Fun'

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, offered some words of wisdom from the campaign trail to Kamala Harris on Tuesday after the senator was chosen to run as the Democratic vice presidential candidate: “Trust no one” and “have fun.”

“Congrats to the Democrat VP pick! Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned,” Palin wrote on Instagram. “Don’t get muzzled — connect with media and voters in your own unique way. Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are.”

Palin ran with the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), becoming the second woman to be on a major political party’s presidential ticket, after Geraldine Ferraro was Sen. Walter Mondale’s Democratic running mate in 1984. McCain and Palin lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Biden tapped Harris on Tuesday, choosing one of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars as his running mate while calling her a “fearless fighter for the little guy.”

Her nomination is historic. The California senator is the first African American and first Asian American to be nominated for vice president by a major political party, and she is just the fourth woman to be on a major party’s national ticket, following Hillary Clinton’s Democratic presidential run in 2016.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

This campaign season will be historic in its own right due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Both Biden and President Donald Trump have been forced to cancel the slate of normal campaign events and will accept their parties’ nominations outside of the usual national conventions this year.

Palin did offer some advice about interacting with voters, encouraging Harris to use in-person events to “touch those whom you wish to serve.”

“Be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they’re there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons,” Palin wrote. “It’s who and what they represent that is all that matters!”

Harris was a Democratic presidential candidate until dropping out of the race in December, before the first caucus and after months of campaigning.

Palin concluded with a call that Harris enjoy herself over the next few months and to remember the women who came before her.